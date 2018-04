A refugee-themed mufti day for students to “experience a little of what it feels like to be poor” has disappointed some, who called the idea “insensitive” and in “bad taste”.

Christchurch’s Middleton Grange School, in Upper Riccarton, asked children to wear “old ragged clothes” to a mufti day on Thursday to raise money for World Vision. Read more

