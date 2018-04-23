Two Catholic priests assassinated in past week

Two Catholic priests assassinated this week double this year’s clergy deaths by murder in the Federal Entities of Mexico.

One died in México after an argument with a man who had entered the church to attack him.

The other was killed by gunmen inside the Saint Pio of Pietrelcina church in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

This year has been described as one of “endless violence against the Mexican priesthood,”.

Besides the murders of four priests, there have also been two attacks with explosive devices on the diocese of Matamoros in Tamaulipas. Read more

