Church plans to buyback guns and melt them down

Monday, April 23rd, 2018

A church in Crawfordsville, Indiana, has planned an event to buyback semi-automatic guns, ammunition and bump stocks to be melted down by a local steel company.

The event, planned for later in April, was proposed in response to February’s mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Continue reading

