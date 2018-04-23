New Bible shows prophecies coming true

God’s prophecies are being fulfilled in modern day times, says American Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

He and a team of biblical scholars in Israel,who work together as an organisation called Israel365, have published a new Hebrew-English Bible.

“We tried very hard to illustrate the modern state of Israel and connect them to the miracles of the Bible,” Weisz says.

The new Hebrew-English Bible will be published in honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

The Israel Bible “is the world’s first Bible centered around the Land of Israel, the People of Israel and the unique relationship between them,” Weisz and his team say.

Israel365 teaches Christians about the biblical significance of the land of Israel and the Jewish people’s connection to the land.

Their teaching is based on the text of the 24 books that constitute the Tanakh, which is the Hebrew name for the Bible. Christians call this the Old Testament.

The aim of the new Bible is “to convince a divided Jewish people, Christian Zionists and what sometimes seems like an anti-Israel world, that Israel belongs to the Jewish people,” according to Israel365.

“It’s a very massive volume,” Weisz says.

“We tried very hard to illustrate the modern state of Israel and connect them [sic] to the miracles of the Bible.

“There’s a path that the Bible makes clear and prophetic plan in the Bible that says in the end of days that there will be a return of the people of Israel to the land of Israel and when that happens there will be restoration, and we’re seeing that right now.

“What was a barren wasteland 70 years ago is now a vibrant beautiful cultural dreamland.”

Weisz hopes The Israel Bible will help heal divisions between Jews and Christians, because of differences in beliefs between the Old Testament and New Testament.

“My hope is that our Bible will become a source of unity and that Christians can connect the Jewish roots of their faith,” he says.

Source

News category: World.