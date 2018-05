Church abuse survivors have resigned themselves to being excluded from the upcoming Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Inquiry chair, Sir Anand Satyanand has said that focusing on abuse which had a state link would give a ‘clarity of purpose’, and expanding the inquiry [into churches] would make it lengthier and much, much more costly.

The Anglican Church has publicly dismissed the churches holding their own, parallel inquiry.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.