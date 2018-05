The Catholic Church in Sudan has given hope to its people says the chair of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North.

Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu says the the Church has encouraged the people of the Nuba Mountains during decades of war with the government in Khartoum.

“Bishop Macram gave hope to the people. He gave them courage to continue to fight for their freedom, to fight for their rights, their dignity and their humanity,” Hilu says. Read more

