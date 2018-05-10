Jesus loves me and my guns: NRA prayer breakfast

At the NRA’s Annual Prayer Breakfast Adam LaRoche sported a black T-shirt with a message “Jesus loves me and my guns.”

LaRoche is a retired major league first baseman. He hit 255 home runs in a 12-year career.

In 2016 he walked away from a $13 million contract with the Chicago White Sox after the team asked him to bring his son into the clubhouse less often.

“Don’t get me wrong: Jesus is all about love, grace, mercy,” said LaRoche.

But that doesn’t mean Jesus was a pacifist and always carried a white lamb around and tiptoed through life avoiding controversy.” Read more

News category: Odd Spot.