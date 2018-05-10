Tax Working Group’s concerns at inequality

Newly-released documents prepared for the Tax Working Group have put concerns over inequality at the centre of the tax debate and suggested a broad-based capital gains tax could be a solution.

One of the key questions facing the Tax Working Group was whether it should be aiming to reduce inequality, officials said.

A broad-based capital gains tax would help if that was the goal, according to the Inland Revenue and Treasury officials who are currently serving as the group’s secretariat and who prepared the advice.

