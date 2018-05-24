Ireland’s Catholic bishops all considered resigning

Ireland’s Catholic bishops considered resigning en masse following the publication of the Ryan and Murphy reports into child abuse in 2009, former president Mary McAleese has said. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, May 24th, 2018
Ireland’s Catholic bishops considered resigning en masse following the publication of the Ryan and Murphy reports into child abuse in 2009, former president Mary McAleese has said. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Tags: Ireland, Sex abuse report
Closing parishes – there’s a better way to do it · May 25, 2018
Closing parishes – there’s a better way to do it · May 25, 2018
Closing parishes – there’s a better way to do it · May 24, 2018
The cultural elite is fascinated by Catholicism · May 23, 2018