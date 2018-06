Restructuring 503 parishes – established since the Middle Ages – into 23, may awaken a “revival of lay people,” Archbishop Legrez of Albi says.

“They need to become aware of their role in the transmission of the faith. Many still come to church as consumers.”

The Archdiocese of Albi is following a general trend among France's 93 dioceses, two-thirds of which have already made major changes to parish boundaries and structures.

