€36,000 found stashed in confessional

Thursday, June 14th, 2018

A priest has found €36,000 (about NZ$60,500.) in a confessional box at a church in Rome.

Initially the priests at the church thought the stash of money might be a bomb so called the Police.

Upon investigation, the Police found wads of €50 notes hidden beneath the priest’s chair. Read more

