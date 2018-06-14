Ireland’s president apologises to Magdalene laundry women

Ireland’s President Michael Higgins has described the treatment of women and children in state-controlled institutions managed by the Catholic Church as a “deep stain on Ireland’s past.”

During an historic ceremony to honor former residents of Magdalene laundries, Higgins apologised to the women, whom he called “survivors of the Magdalene regime.

“All of you and all the other women who cannot be with us today were failed by these institutions, the experience of which you share, and the religious orders that ran them.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, World.