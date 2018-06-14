  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Te Papa calls for Matariki to become nationally-celebrated event

Thursday, June 14th, 2018

Te Papa museum is calling for Matariki to be celebrated by all Kiwis as an indigenous event of national identity.

Matariki, sometimes called the Māori New Year, is celebrated when the star cluster known as Matariki rises in the sky during winter. Continue reading

