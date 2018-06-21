New Zealand’s abortion rate rises slightly, though teen abortions fall

Cultures recognize God but they also recognize that God makes use of culture to speak to us. In an interview with La Croix Africa, Father Léonard Santédi (pictured) explains the concept of inculturation. La Croix Africa: What is inculturation? Father Léonard Santédi: Inculturation is an encounter between life and the Christian message and culture, understood Read more
The popular Catholic hymn “Be Not Afraid” has been included in the hymnals of every Christian denomination, but people might be more likely to sing it in a time of fear or grief than at church. An informal Twitter survey of America readers returned story after story—some of them embedded in this article—of people singing Read more