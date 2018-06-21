Tenor Andrea Bocelli singing for Pope at World Meeting of Families

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been tipped to sing before Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in Dublin later this year.

Negotiations are ongoing to secure the singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

If he does sign up for the concert, Bocelli will sing at the Festival of Families event at Croke Park, Ireland’s largest sports stadium.

The concert-type event is a celebration of family life around the world.

Besides featuring music and dance performances, the concert will feature five families from around the world who will talk about their faith.

Popular artists Ed Sheeran, The Script and Finbar Fury were all listed by the WMOF organisers as possible acts for the Festival of Families.

However, both Sheeran and The Script have been ruled out.

A WMOF spokeswoman said “We want people to leave uplifted by the music and the presence of the Pope and the prayerful atmosphere.”

Bocelli has performed for Pope Francis many times.

He most recently sang at the Vatican last August with a group of Haitian children. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation is helping the children with educational opportunities.

After the performance, Francis told him he has “something inside with the power to move others, I don’t know if you know it.”

Bocelli is a practising Catholic and an outspoken pro-life advocate.

