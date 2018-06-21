  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
David Seymour wants to cancel public holidays except Anzac and Waitangi

Thursday, June 21st, 2018

On Wednesday, the MP was asked to share his thoughts on whether Matariki should become one of New Zealand’s public holidays.

“I think people should be able to make their own holiday arrangements. We don’t need the Government to tell us when to take the day off.” Read more

