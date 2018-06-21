  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Hato Petera on the brink of closure

Thursday, June 21st, 2018

The government has announced it intends to close Hato Petera College, the only Māori Catholic co-ed school in the country, after mounting concern around its finances, human resources and low student numbers. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,