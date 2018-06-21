Lutheran bishop praises Pope’s ecumenism

Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is the leading bishop of the United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Germany, has praised Pope Francis for his dedication to ecumenism.

He says the relationship between Protestants and Catholics worldwide has reached an unprecedentedly positive level.

He says a “historic milestone for Lutheran-Catholic ecumenism,” resulted from Francis’s joint leadership of a commemoration ceremony with the general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation.

The ceremony commemorated the Reformation Anniversary in Lund, Sweden, in 2016. Read more

