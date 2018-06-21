Washington cardinal stood down over sex abuse claim

Retired Washington cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, has been asked by the Vatican to cease his public ministry.
He has been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing a teenager almost 50 years ago. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, June 21st, 2018
