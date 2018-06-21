  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Washington cardinal stood down over sex abuse claim

Thursday, June 21st, 2018

Retired Washington cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, has been asked by the Vatican to cease his public ministry.
He has been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing a teenager almost 50 years ago. Read more

