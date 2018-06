WOWChurch is a virtual church service aiming to attract young people to Christianity.

Aimed at 13- to 25-year-olds, the WOWChurch is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., so visitors can talk to chat-hosts, watch videos about faith and the Church of England, or offer a prayer and light a virtual candle. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.