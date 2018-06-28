  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Four new cardinal bishops announced

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Pope Francis has signed a rescript adding four more members to the group of cardinal bishops in the College of Cardinals.

They are:

  • Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 63, Vatican secretary of state;
  • Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 74, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches;
  • Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 74, prefect of the Congregation for
  • Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 72, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Read more

