Four new cardinal bishops announced

Pope Francis has signed a rescript adding four more members to the group of cardinal bishops in the College of Cardinals.

They are:

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 63, Vatican secretary of state;

Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 74, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches;

Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 74, prefect of the Congregation for

Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 72, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Read more

