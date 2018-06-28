Four new cardinal bishops announced

Pope Francis has signed a rescript adding four more members to the group of cardinal bishops in the College of Cardinals.
They are:
- Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 63, Vatican secretary of state;
- Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, 74, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches;
- Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 74, prefect of the Congregation for
- Italian Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 72, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.