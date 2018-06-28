Irish Government Minister voted for abortion, then helped at Mass

An Irish Government Minister who campaigned for a “Yes” vote in the recent abortion referendum, led a prayer service at her local parish last weekend.

Josepha Madigan, who is Ireland’s Minister for Culture, offered to lead a liturgy service because the priest wasn’t available.

She was also a Minister for the Eucharist distributing consecrated hosts at the service.

An Irish newspaper reported her as saying it is a “sad reflection of the times we live in that there are no priests available to say Saturday evening Mass in one of the busiest parishes in Dublin.”

Madigan says she think her support of abortion and the church’s core teachings about the protection of human life are at odds with each other.

“I would be of the view that God gave us free will. I believe it is for everybody to make their own choice notwithstanding the fact that abortion is not something that I would choose.”

In her opinion, a bigger issue is that the Church “should be ordaining women and it should be optional for priests to marry. It is something that I will say to Pope Francis if I get an opportunity in August.”

The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin was not happy with the Minister’s involvement in the “Yes” campaign and her church ministry.

“Comments by Minister Josepha Madigan … have caused parishioners in Mount Merrion and further afield considerable distress. Many have contacted my offices to express their hurt and upset at the Minister’s comments, as reported in the media.

“There is no shortage of priests in the Archdiocese of Dublin for the celebration of Sunday Mass.

“Due to a misunderstanding, the priest assigned to Mass in the parish of Mount Merrion on Saturday evening failed to turn up. It is in no way correct to say that the Minister ‘said Mass.’”

He went on: “It is regrettable that Minister Madigan used this occasion to push a particular agenda. Her expressed view that a mix up in a Dublin parish on one particular Saturday evening should lead to the Universal Church changing core teachings is bizarre.

“Minister Madigan might consider listening to the voices of those people who disagree with her public comments, she might consider the hurt she has caused to parishioners who deem her actions deeply disrespectful.”

Source

News category: World.