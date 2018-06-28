  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Priest suspended: rap music is not allowed in preaching

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Rap music is not allowed to be used as a way of delivering sermons. Doing so led to a Kenyan priest being suspended.

The priest – Father Ogalo – who says he was using rap music to deliver his sermons to “bring the youth closer to the church,” has landed him in hot water with Catholic Church heads. Read only

