Submissions about End of Life Choice Bill streamed live on Facebook

The Justice Select Committee has posted two days of hearings on the End of Life Choice Bill on Facebook.

The Select Committee will be travelling around the country to listen to the 3500 submitters who asked to be heard in person, but not all sessions will be streamed.

The Committee had told NOTED only Wellington sessions would be definitely be streamed on FaceBook

But has now says it is planning to stream the Auckland sessions on Thursday, June 28, and Friday, June 29.

“Watching a Facebook stream tells you quite a lot about the democratic process that you won’t discover by reading written submissions alone,” said Graham Adams writing in NOTED

“Or by following the occasional reports of the hearings in the mainstream media, which are often skimpy, and sometimes skewed towards controversial testimony – if they are covered at all.”

Deputy Clerk Rafael Gonzalez-Montero says making select committee meetings more accessible is an exciting development.

He said they want to make it easier for people to talk to select committees, to let them know how the issues they are considering will affect them.

As well as viewing the live streams you can also make an oral submission to some select committees by video-conference, from wherever you are in New Zealand.

When you make a submission electronically on the NZ Parliament website, you will be asked if you want to talk to the committee in person.

Should you choose to do so, if you live outside of Wellington, you will be contacted to ask if you want to make a submission by video-conference.

People making a submission by video-conference will need to be able to connect to a video conference via PC, tablet, Android or Apple devices.

