Hong Kong Protestant leaders accused of sexual harassment

More than half of alleged sexual offenders identified in a survey of Hong Kong Protestant churches were leaders or pastoral staff.
News category: News Shorts.
Monday, July 2nd, 2018
More than half of alleged sexual offenders identified in a survey of Hong Kong Protestant churches were leaders or pastoral staff.
News category: News Shorts.
Tags: Philippines
Ireland’s former president: baptism forces babies to be Catholic · June 27, 2018
Priests willing to go to jail to uphold confessional seal · June 20, 2018
2 Catholic Schools in Christchurch win architects’ awards · June 15, 2018