Christ Church Cathedral rebuild will start this month.

The Church Properties Trust administers the cathedral. It and the government have now agreed on a funding plan for the rebuild.

It will be a joint venture.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods says they’ve agreed in principle on how to pay for the rebuild. Work will start before the end of July.

The first tasks to rebuild are site clearance and decontamination.

The February 2011 earthquake destroyed the cathedral.

The rebuild will cost around $104 million.

The partners have appointed a Christchurch investment banker to oversee the project.

Justin Murray will chair a company set up for the work.

Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement Limited will soon appoint directors. Then it will prepare concept designs and budgets.

Regeneration minister Megan Woods says the goal is to return Christ Church Cathedral to the people of Canterbury.

Since 2011, the Anglican Church and heritage groups have argued over Christ Church Cathedral’s future.

The Anglican Synod ended the argument last September when it voted to restore rather than demolish the building.

Funding sources

Government and council grants and loans will pay for the work. There is also the church’s $42m insurance proceeds.

Mr Murray says there is much to do before work on the main building begins.

“I don’t think there will be stonemasons on site for many months, because that preparation work needs to be done first,” he says.

The plan still needs a final signing off, probably in a few weeks.

But it will be about 7 years before builders finish the job.

Source:

Image: Radio NZ

News category: New Zealand.