Diocese cuts funds for abuse victims

Canada’s London, Ontario Diocese has cut funds earmarked for victims of clerical abuse wanting proof of evidence-based counselling from their psychological sessions.

At least 21 priests have been convicted, charged or sued for sexual offences in the diocese.

The diocese has paid counselling bills for years because, when it first started settling lawsuits against its priests, it refused to pay lump sums for counselling to victims.

Instead, the diocese insisted the church look after their care, lawyer Rob Talach says.

That worked well when the diocese was paying psychologists $250 an hour – similar to the rate suggested in 2015 on the Ontario Psychological Association website.

However, after Fr John Comiskey was named as a bishop’s delegate and moderator of the curia to administer the funding, the rate reduced to $120 an hour.

At the same time, former victims were granted five additional counselling sessions.

Payment for additional treatment would be considered after psychologists submit assessments about each patient and how much longer they would require therapy.

One former victim, who was abused by a priest as a child and later created the first Canadian chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, says the new rules are a “disgrace.”

Victims might find a therapist willing to provide care for $120 an hour, but not one with the specialised knowledge and experience needed to help those sexually abused by priests, she says.

In a written statement, the diocese says:

“In line with the expectations of the College of Psychologists of Ontario, the diocese seeks to ensure that any of the victims will receive only evidence-based treatments.

“In addition, the Diocese of London seeks to assure that the duration and frequency of treatments are also in accord with the guidelines set by the same college.

“The diocese takes sexual abuse seriously and is complying with its legal settlements reached with victims.

“Sexual misconduct is a sin and a grave tragedy.

“We choose to respond with justice and compassion toward all those persons involved.

“The Diocese of London continues to meet its legal obligations to victims as set out in settlements.”

Comiskey believes the level of funding for victims of sexual abuse by the church has not changed.

“The only changes that we have made is that we have asked those who are giving counselling for complainants and those who have received settlements from us that they’re going to be using evidence-based counselling,” he says.

“We are asking in advance for a protocol.”

“We have a right to know what the fees are going to be and that we agree on those fees and services before those services are provided,” Comiskey said.

