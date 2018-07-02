Myanmar threat to Christian leaders over rebels

The commander in chief of the Burmese troops of the north has ordered Christian religious leaders to stop communications with the rebels of the Kachin Independence Army or risk penal consequences.
News category: News Shorts.
Monday, July 2nd, 2018
The commander in chief of the Burmese troops of the north has ordered Christian religious leaders to stop communications with the rebels of the Kachin Independence Army or risk penal consequences.
News category: News Shorts.
Tags: Myanmar
Ireland’s former president: baptism forces babies to be Catholic · June 27, 2018
Priests willing to go to jail to uphold confessional seal · June 20, 2018
2 Catholic Schools in Christchurch win architects’ awards · June 15, 2018