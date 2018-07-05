Carol Coddington new deputy CEO of New Zealand Catholic Education

Carol Coddington has been appointed as the new Deputy CEO, of the New Zealand Catholic Education Office (NZCEO).

She replaces Susan Apáthy, who will retire later in the year.

Coddington was the Principal of St Dominic’s Catholic College in Auckland for 22 years and has had numerous roles in Catholic leadership and wider networks of schools.

She is excited to have a new opportunity to lead and contribute to the success of Catholic Schools across New Zealand.

“While I will greatly miss my time here and all those I have worked with at St Dominic’s, I feel the time is right to pass the baton on to a new leader and take on fresh challenges.

As a Principal, I have had a strong focus on the Special Character of the College and the way it lives its Dominican tradition and charism,” Coddington said.

Details of when Coddington will take up her Wellington based-appointment will be worked through in the next month.

She will divide her time between Wellington for work and Auckland, where her family are based.

NZCEO chief executive, Paul Ferris said finding a replacement was a challenge, given the depth of experience and extensive skill set Apáthy had brought to the role.

But he was confident that Coddington, who was selected from a strong field of applicants, would manage to meet those expectations after a short time familiarising herself with the role.

“Carol brings to the position a strong network from the sector and connection to classroom teaching and learning.

She is well qualified to take on the wide-reaching and extensive communication from NZCEO and APIS, through both written and digital communication.

I’m looking forward to working with Carol, whose collegial style and ability to mentor and encourage others to lead will be important in her new role,” Ferris says.

Ferris said it will be with great sadness that they farewell the outgoing Apáthy, who has been with the NZCEO for 17 years.

“Susan has brought great vision, dedication and humanity to what can at times be a challenging role.

She has seen significant changes during her time and leaves a legacy of care and support for the whole integrated school movement, high quality publications and a passion for the work the office does to support schools.”

Source