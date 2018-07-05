Is creative worship hitting the right note?

Creative worship has seen traditional liturgies evolving into Holy Spirit-driven, multisensory events where fog, concert lights, prophetic paintings and aerialist performances, aim to help usher churchgoers into “incredible” encounters with God.

“We’ve had some incredible experiences with fog,” the pastor of operations at one church says.

However, some “worship experts” and longtime Christians are concerned about what they see as a danger to sound worship theology.

“I’m convinced that in the Church today, we need less spotlights, fog machines, formulas and simply more humility and dependence on the presence and power of the Holy Spirit,” a former pastor says. Read more

