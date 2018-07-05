  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Charter schools closure will affect Māori

Thursday, July 5th, 2018

Two Māori education leaders have lodged a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal saying the government’s decision to axe charter schools will have a detrimental effect on Māori students. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,