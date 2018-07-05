Charter schools closure will affect Māori

Two Māori education leaders have lodged a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal saying the government’s decision to axe charter schools will have a detrimental effect on Māori students. Continue reading
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.
Thursday, July 5th, 2018
Two Māori education leaders have lodged a claim with the Waitangi Tribunal saying the government’s decision to axe charter schools will have a detrimental effect on Māori students. Continue reading
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.
Tags: Charter Schools, Maori Education
Archbishop will appeal his conviction, 12 month sentence · July 6, 2018
Ireland’s former president: baptism forces babies to be Catholic · June 27, 2018
Priests willing to go to jail to uphold confessional seal · June 20, 2018