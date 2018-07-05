A funeral like any other in Japan for 114 robotic dogs

It must have been a source of comfort for the owners of 114 Sony Aibo robotic dogs when their beloved pets were given a Buddhist send-off at a ceremony at Japan’s 450-year-old Kofukuji Temple. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, July 5th, 2018
It must have been a source of comfort for the owners of 114 Sony Aibo robotic dogs when their beloved pets were given a Buddhist send-off at a ceremony at Japan’s 450-year-old Kofukuji Temple. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: funeral customs, Robots
Archbishop will appeal his conviction, 12 month sentence · July 6, 2018
Ireland’s former president: baptism forces babies to be Catholic · June 27, 2018
Priests willing to go to jail to uphold confessional seal · June 20, 2018