  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

A funeral like any other in Japan for 114 robotic dogs

Thursday, July 5th, 2018

It must have been a source of comfort for the owners of 114 Sony Aibo robotic dogs when their beloved pets were given a Buddhist send-off at a ceremony at Japan’s 450-year-old Kofukuji Temple.  Read more

