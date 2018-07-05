Rosary-Coast-to-Coast will surround country in active prayer

A Rosary-Coast-to-Coast event will surround the United States in active prayer on 7 October.

The RosaryCoastToCoast website opens with a “clarion call to arms”:

“We are at war. A war without borders. No one is exempt. The bloodless battle affects us all… No man is exempt. No woman excused. The fight has come full force.”

Now there is “a clarion call of the Holy Spirit to engage in spiritual warfare through prayer, fasting, and sacrifice.”

Our Lady gave a clarion call at Quito, LaSalette, Fatima, Akita and other apparitions. Read more

