  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Cardinal says priests lack experience to prepare couples for marriage

Monday, July 9th, 2018

Priests lack the necessary experience to offer marriage preparation programmes for engaged couples, says Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Farrell is the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,