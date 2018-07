Buddhist meditation helped the 12 twelve members of a junior football team keep calm and survive their ordeal.

Their 25-year old coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, who led them on a hike into the cave when it flooded on 23 June, trained in meditation as a Buddhist monk for a ten years.

He taught the boy to meditate during their almost three-week wait for rescue to keep them calm and preserve their energy. Read more

