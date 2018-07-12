  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Custodial parents fare worse after breakups

Thursday, July 12th, 2018

The parent who takes primary responsibility for the children after a breakup should get a better deal under property relationship laws, the Children’s Commissioner says.

Commissioner Andrew Becroft said the Property Relationships Act has failed to put the interests of children first.

