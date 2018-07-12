John Laws talks ‘Archbishop Wilson’ with “the meddling priest” Fr Frank Brennan

Legendry Australian broadcaster, John Laws, July 4, interviewed Fr Frank Brennan SJ on 2SM.

The interview concerned Archbishop Philip Wilson’s refusal to stand down as Archbishop of Adelaide after his conviction for concealing child sex abuse.

One of Australia’s leading radio personalities, the ever-popular Laws comments regularly on issues impacting life in Australia.

Frank Brennan is a Jesuit priest, academic and human rights lawyer.

Once dubbed by Paul Keating, then Australian Prime Minister as “the meddling priest,” Brennan, for some time, has almost been a lone voice among Australian clergy calling for Wilson’s resignation.

A professor of Law in Public Policy at the Australian Catholic University and visiting professional fellow at the University of New South Wales, in 1995 Brennan was appointed as an Officer of Australia.

The award recognised his service to Aboriginal Australians, particularly as an advocate in the areas of law, social justice and reconciliation.

He now serves as CEO of Catholic Social Services Australia.

Introducing Brennan’s interview, Laws said the Catholic Church stands condemned for its ‘stupid’ refusal to dump convicted criminal Archbishop Philip Wilson.

Laws suggested the Church is ‘losing the plot’, certainly ‘not making friends’ and the Church should be leaning on Wilson to resign.

“Can you think of any other workplace environment where somebody who is convicted of concealing child sex abuse could ever hold out hope of returning of their former role?” asked Laws.

Calling it a damning indictment of Wilson, Laws said, years ago, Wilson had the chance to speak up for children and failed to do so.

Expressing surprise at the Church’s attitude, Laws said the event gives the Church an opportunity to speak up for victims and ‘front foot’ the battle of child sex abuse.

In a hard-hitting introduction, Laws says he is not surprised the confidence in the Catholic Church is eroding and he suggests it will continue to be eroded unless it picks up its act.

After the interview, the veteran broadcaster concludes saying he enjoyed talking with Brennan, calling Brennan “a refreashing priest” and “a delightful fellow”.

He complemented Brennan on his knowledge and that he is prepared to speak his mind.

Sources

News category: Opinion.