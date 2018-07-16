Consecrated Virgins shocked: Vatican rules suggest they needn’t be virgins.

The US Association of Consecrated Virgins has said it is “deeply disappointed” at new Vatican rules.

These rules appear to say consecrated virgins need not be virgins.

Section 88 states: “Thus to have kept her body in perfect continence or to have practiced the virtue of chastity in an exemplary way, while of great importance with regard to the discernment, are not essential prerequisites in the absence of which admittance to consecration is not possible.” Read more

