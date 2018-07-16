  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Dog lover’s guide for Catholics

Monday, July 16th, 2018

There are only three physical examples of God’s unconditional love for us here on Earth: the love from one’s mother, the love from one’s grandmother(s) and the love one receives from a very large dog. Read more

