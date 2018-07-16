MPs weigh in on New Zealand abortion laws

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey supports a review of New Zealand’s abortion laws while National MP Todd McClay said he would seek views from the Rotorua electorate before casting his vote. Continue reading.
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.
Monday, July 16th, 2018
Tags: Abortion law
