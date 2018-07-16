Samoa’s PM pledges $10,000 towards the church youth programme

The prime minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, has pledged $10,000.00 towards a Catholic Youth programme.

The programme focuses on spiritual guidance, discipline and matters that affect the lives of today’s young people on a daily basis – such as technology.

Last week, during the celebration of Youth Week, more than one thousand Samoan Catholic youth made a commitment to serving God.

The theme was of the week was, “I Am A Youth For Christ, He Is The Way, The Truth And Life”.

Tuilaepa congratulated the church leaders for the initiative.

He supported such gatherings and programmes because it means the government can focus on developing the country while the church focuses on the development of the young people.

The prime minister said young people are easily affected by changes happening in Samoa nowadays and it is imperative that the leaders of the Church provide programmes that not only foster the spiritual well-being of young people but also keep them on the right path.

The official programme started with a Mass at the Mulivai Cathedral on Sunday evening then moved to the Tofāmamao Pastoral Centre, Leauva’a, for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday there was a long, colourful and energetic parade of the various groups representing Catholic parishes locally, and from Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tokelau.

Archbishop Alapati Mataeliga, Bishop Brown and Father Iosefo Timu of New Zealand lead the procession.

This is the fourth year there has been a Catholic Youth Week Programme.

The Catholic Vicar General, Fr. Muao Saena, said the idea of bringing the church youth together every three years was inspired by the Catholic Youth World Summit in Australia in 2008 which Pope Benedict had attended.

Source

News category: Asia Pacific.