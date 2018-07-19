Does prime minster Ardern pray?

Does Jacinda Ardern talk to God?

“No. But I have a real respect for people who have religion as a foundation in their lives, ” she told Pathos in a recently published interview.

“And I respect people who don’t. I’m agnostic.

“I don’t spend a lot of time trying to figure it out.

“I do draw a line if people are being taken advantage of – for instance, the tithes in some churches. I feel very strongly about that.”

Ardern was raised Mormon but she was in her 20s when she left the Mormon faith, mostly as a consequence of its anti-homosexual stance.

She was flatting with three gay people and still going to church from time to time.

But then she came to the conclusion that she could no longer subscribe to a religion that did not account for the gay community.

Last year, in an interview in World Religion News, Ardern said that she could not see herself associating with an organised religion such as Mormonism again.

Source

News category: New Zealand.