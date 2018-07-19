  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
St. Laurence O’Toole’s heart returned after being stolen

Thursday, July 19th, 2018

The preserved heart of Dublin’s patron saint was recovered in April by police, nearly six years after it was stolen from a church in the city.

The St Laurence O’Toole relic – which has been venerated for 800 years – was stolen from Christ Church Cathedral in October 2012. Read more

