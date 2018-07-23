  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Wanted: 4,000 Eucharistic ministers

Monday, July 23rd, 2018

The Dublin archdiocese is seeking 4,000 Eucharistic ministers to serve at the papal Mass.

According to the archdiocese around 500,000 people are expected for the closing Mass which will be celebrated by Pope Francis on 26 August. Read more

