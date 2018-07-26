  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Homoerotic dance at church celebrates priest’s ordination

Thursday, July 26th, 2018

A homoerotic dance featured in a newly ordained priest’s first Mass.

Fr. Fabian Ploneczka, 33, of Germany’s Rottenburg-Stuttgart diocese, celebrated his first Mass on 15 July at his home church of St. Moritz in Augsburg. Read more

