Mayor Lianne Dalziel said it was a joy to see the “meticulous” work done to restore the Rose Chapel in Christchurch after it suffered extensive damage in the February 2011 earthquake.

The Colombo St chapel was built by the Sisters of Mercy in 1911, and shared a site with the convent and St Mary’s College.

The Christchurch City Council has owned the building since the mid-1990s and budgeted $2.5 million for the repair. Read more

