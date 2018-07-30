Australian saint thanked for miracle Parkinson’s cure

Australian saint Mary McKillop has received thanks from a man she cured from Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago.

On 18 July Ricky Peterson of Kansas City, Kansas revisited St Mary MacKillop’s tomb with a prayer of thanksgiving for the seemingly miraculous event that had changed his life a decade earlier.

Peterson first knelt at the tomb as a pilgrim during World Youth Day in 2008 and offered a prayer for McKillop would heal him of the Parkinson's disease. He believes he was cured of the disease while he was praying.

