Church plans to build brewery and hold services in it

Monday, July 30th, 2018

A church is a community and a movement,” said Pastor Chris VanHall. “It’s not brick and mortar.”

So he’s converting the Old Logos Bookstore downtown into a brewery.

Every Sunday parishioners will join to pray, listen and drink beer. Read more

