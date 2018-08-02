  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Catholic counseling group offers services to same-sex couples

Thursday, August 2nd, 2018

An Irish Catholic counseling group is offering its services to same-sex couples.

To maintain state funding, the marriage guidance group must agree to counsel same-sex couples.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Ireland in 2015. Read more

