Church loses lawsuit over Christmas advertising

The Church has lost a lawsuit challenging the Metro’s advertising policies.

The lawsuit was lodged last year by the Washington Archdiocese after Metro rejected the Archdiocese’s Christmas advertisement. Metro claimed it violated the twelfth of 14 guidelines it implemented in November 2015.

The guidelines aim to close the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATAs) commercial advertising space to issue-oriented advertisements, including political, religious and advocacy advertising.

Guideline 12 specifically bars ads that “promote or oppose any religion, religious practice, or belief.”

The Church said the guideline violated the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

It sought to force Metro to accept what the DC Circuit panel called an “avowedly religious ad,” and requested that the court reject key portions of Metro’s ban on issue-oriented ads.

The advertisement in question showed silhouetted images of the three wise men and a message to “find the perfect gift” in the Catholic church.

The judge’s says “WMATA’s advertising space is a non-public forum,” and therefore the First Amendment argument does not apply.

The decision continues: Unlike “parks and sidewalks that have historically been used for congregation and discussion [and] have a utilitarian purpose that governments are entitled to maintain … City buses, by contrast, enjoy no historical tradition like parks and sidewalks.”

Metro maintains its guidelines are “viewpoint neutral.”

Therefore, as long as it rejects ads from or against all religions (and groups espousing secularism), it’s not a violation of the First Amendment.

The Metro policies were implemented after an Islamophobic activist submitted an ad that showed an image of the prophet Muhammad.

